DP Ruto’s pilot buried as family seeks answers to his fateful night mission

Deputy President William Ruto’s deceased pilot Captain Mario Magonga was on Saturday laid to rest, four months after he died in a helicopter crash near in Turkana.

The funeral was held at his home in Mabonde Village, Trans Nzoia County.

His family is still demanding for a thorough investigation on the cause of the helicopter crash.

Captain Mario and four American passengers died on March 3 after their helicopter crashed near Lobolo in Central Island National park, Turkana County minutes after takeoff.

Speaking at the burial Abdulmalik Magonga, Mario’s brother, said findings of the investigations will help the family get a closure to the death of their kin.

“We do not understand what caused the helicopter crash. We are asking for proper investigations by KCAA. A comprehensive report will certainly make us come to terms with his death,’’ said Abdulmalik.

The family also wants to know why Captain Mario was allowed to fly past the stipulated time.

“Aviation policy is clear that no chopper pilot is allowed to fly past 6pm. The government should reveal what transpired when our brother met his death. ’He added.

Present during the burial was Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyanka, a close relative to the deceased.