DP Ruto visits Jaguar in hospital

Deputy President William Ruto (in cap) talks to lawmaker Charles Njagua (Jaguar) who is lying on a hospital bed. PIC: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto (in cap) talks to lawmaker Charles Njagua (Jaguar) who is lying on a hospital bed. PIC: COURTESY





Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, led a host of politicians to visit ailing Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar at a Nairobi hospital, where he is recovering after undergoing surgery.

In photos shared by the visiting entourage on social media, the DP is captured having a conversation with the lawmaker who is on his hospital bed.

Other politicians present are Embakassi West lawmaker George Theuri, Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Korir Nixon (Lang’ata), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), and Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji).

But other than Yusuf Hassan, all the other leaders are pictured without facemasks, which is a requirement by the government as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Jaguar, who also is a musician, underwent surgery on his right foot on Monday morning after experiencing pain for some months.

Last year, the MP posted a picture of him going for an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) and captioned saying he is tired of being sick.

An MRI is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body. MRI scanners use strong magnetic fields, magnetic field gradients, and radio waves to generate images of the organs in the body.

Sharing a picture where he is lying down sliding into the MRI machine he said, “…sick and tired of feeling sick and tired.”

In 2018, the youthful MP was hospitalized at Karen Hospital after getting injured after picking a fight with Nairobi City Council officers.

Jaguar had gone to Marikiti Market to protest alleged harassment of traders by the county askaris. The traders were also demanding the release of their chairman who had reportedly been arrested earlier.

In the ensuing commotion, Jaguar, who also is a musician, allegedly broke his leg and was rushed to hospital.