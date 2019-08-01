Join our WhatsApp Channel
DP Ruto unveils National Prayer Altar at his Karen residence

By Amina Wako August 1st, 2019 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto on Wednesday launched a National Prayer Altar at their residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Mrs Ruto shared the news in a Facebook post she shared.

In some of the pictures she shared, the couple are seen in the company of various leaders of the clergy.

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto praise and worship when they launched a National Prayer Altar at their residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY
“Today, my husband, the Deputy President and I, were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the Official Residence of the Deputy President,” read the Facebook post.

CHURCH TIES

The DP’s wife went on to quote a Bible verse in the post.

“David built there an altar to the LORD and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the LORD was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel.” (2 Samuel 24:25)

Deputy President William Ruto addresses guests who attended the launch of a National Prayer Altar at his Karen residence in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY
In one of the pictures, the DP’s family is seen holding their hands together in prayers before the altar.

The Deputy President is known for his close association with the church and religiously attends fellowship every Sunday in different churches across the country.

Church leaders and guests in praise and worship during the launch of a National Prayer Altar at the residence of Deputy President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY
