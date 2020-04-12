DP Ruto: Uhuru is not aware of fraud, conmen in Jubilee Party

Deputy President William Ruto now says President Uhuru Kenyatta is not aware that the ruling Jubilee Party has been infested with ‘fraudulent people and conmen’.

Ruto made the remarks on Twitter on Sunday, his latest rant following a move to change Jubilee Party officials without his input and consent.

In its stead, the DP has directed his wrath at what he termed as a ‘cabal of political rejects, conmen and fraudsters’ for attempting to hijack the party.

“This is the work of political rejects, conmen and fraudsters whose party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave the Jubilee Party,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ruto, who is the Jubilee deputy party leader, has in recent days expressed openly his outrage after top officials of the ruling party were replaced minus his knowledge.

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated April 6, 2020, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu gave a notice of the party’s intention to change its officials after the presentation of a list of new officials.

Jubilee Party was set to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof. Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso, and James Waweru in the party’s National Management Committee.

The 13-member team is in charge of the day to day management of the party, even as Ruto has termed the changes “illegal and fraudulent”.

The members are appointed by the party leader, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta.