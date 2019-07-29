DP Ruto speaks on claims of being snubbed by Uhuru at JKIA

Deputy President William Ruto has repudiated claims that he was snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday.

The claims, carried in a front page story of the Standard Newspaper, indicated that President Kenyatta dodged Ruto during his arrival from an official trip in Zambia.

The newspaper claimed the president used the passenger terminal and left Ruto waiting at the presidential pavilion.

On Monday, the Deputy President took to Twitter to disown the claims and called the paper ‘desperate’.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT!!! I was nowhere near JKIA. I am NOT surprised that some media houses & their owners are this desperate. Tuwasamehe tu!!” Ruto tweeted.