DP Ruto skips key event as Uhuru, Raila receive BBI report





President Uhuru Kenyatta has received the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at Kisii State Lodge this morning.

The President arrived in the company of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Kisii Governor Evans Ongwae.

By this morning, several political leaders had already arrived for key political event including Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

Others are Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongera and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama.

Deputy President William Ruto was not present for the key event in Kisii. Instead, he graced the burial of Huruma MCA Peter Chomba, who died from Covid-19 complications recently.

Journalists present for the event were asked to refrain from taking pictures and switch off their phones until the unveiling of the report was concluded.

Raila hits out at Ruto

During the Wednesday event, Mr Odinga noted that there were wide consultations on the document.

“We had to find a way in this Constitution to isolate problems affecting the minorities and find a way of addressing them…from sharing of resources to land rights, infrastructure, minorities, management and value addition to resources,” he said.

He also hit out at DP Ruto’s recent campaign activities.

“You have been around all along, is it now that you have discovered the mkokotenis (handcarts)? If you are really concerned why can’t you give them your helicopter?” he said.

“You didn’t drop from the heavens…you are not an angel,” he added.

He also said the report was not about creating an awarding jobs to individuals, terming the rhetoric as propaganda.

“We are certain we shall find a consensus. We are determined to achieve that before next General Election. It’s not about making Odinga president or Uhuru PM. That’s propaganda,” he said.

Uhuru: BBI will make us better

When Mr Kenyatta took to the podium, he praised the document as a key unifying element for Kenya’s future.

He also asked that the BBI report be shared widely so all Kenyans have an opportunity to read it.

“I know there are a lot of good proposals. I hope and pray that we shall internalise this and turn this into a national dialogue,” Mr Kenyatta said.

He also spoke out against petty politics, noting that this moment in Kenya’s history should not go to waste.

“Let us not squander this document over petty political differences..tame ambition for the greater good,” the president said.

“If you are seeking a position of leadership, you would want to seek this in an economically strong environment…let us work together…the success shall not belong to an individual but to the people of Kenya,” he added.

Further, he said: “”This is a document that I am encouraging everyone to read with a view of making it better, not contestations and not to look for what we disagree with. I plead with my political colleagues, this is not the time for political divisions…this is the time to show political leadership and bring the country together.”