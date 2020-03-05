DP Ruto responds to DCI Kinoti’s bombshell

Deputy President William Ruto now says former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is a ‘crook’ and his access to the Harambee Annex office within the CBD alongside two men of European origin was fraudulent and constitutes a ‘breach of security’.

In a statement released on Thursday evening by his chief of staff Ken Osinde, Dr Ruto also maintained that Echesa and his colleagues only accessed his office for 23 minutes.

“We appreciate efforts made by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to the Office of the Deputy President by crooks and cartels as well as investigations into the death of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei,” the statement reads in part.

“The entry into the office of the Deputy President that was aided by some officers was a breach of security.”

DCI boss George Kinoti revealed there was a link between the movement of Echesa and his accomplices at the Harambee Annex office and what he believes was the subsequent murder of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, a security guard in Dr Ruto’s office.

In the CCTV footage released by the DCI, Kenei is spotted escorting a person believed to be Echesa’s accomplice in and out of the office using the VIP lift.