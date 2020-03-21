DP Ruto, Raila met ‘accidentally’ at Raphael Tuju’s posh house – source

Indisposed Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju on Friday evening played host to two political nemesis Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Tuju is recovering from a grisly accident he was involved in as he travelled to Nakuru last month to attend the late Mzee Daniel Moi’s funeral.

Sources said the two leaders, who have been at loggerheads politically, met accidentally at Tuju’s home.

The last time Raila and Ruto met was in November last year during the launch of the BBI report.

“Raila arrived just when Ruto and his team were leaving and with the Coronavirus, no one shook hands, they just greeted each other with the namaste gesture,” one source said.

Other leaders present included Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi Senator), Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate Majority Leader), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South MP) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru Senator).

Tuju travelled to London to seek further treatment and returned to Kenya on March 7.

After the February 12 accident, he was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and then airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later that afternoon.

He suffered multiple injuries including broken ribs, collapsed lungs and injuries to intestines.

The former Rarieda MP was then flown to the United Kingdom for specialized treatment.