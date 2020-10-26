Join our Telegram Channel
DP Ruto, Raila lead Kenyans in wishing Uhuru happy birthday – VIDEO

By Keshi Ndirangu October 26th, 2020 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto is among thousands of Kenyans who have come out to wish President Uhuru Kenyatta a happy birthday.

Kenyatta turned 59 on Monday and in his birthday wish, DP Ruto referred to the head of state as his friend and boss and wished him good health and a long life.

“Happy birthday to my friend and boss HE. Uhuru Kenyatta. May God almighty grant you good health and long life,” he posted on Twitter.

October 26 is very significant to Kenyatta as it is his birthday. On the same date in 2017 he was re-elected in a repeat poll after the Supreme Court nullified his election and on Monday he launched the Building Bridges (BBI) report at Bomas of Kenya.

At the Bomas launch, at one point those in attendance led by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga rose up to sing happy birthday to the visibly excited Kenyatta.

Other prominent persons who have also sent birthday message to the president on social media:

