Deputy President William Ruto addresses students of Kenya Technical Training College (KTTC) in Gigiri on October 24, 2018. PHOTO | DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday ordered for the purchase a new generator for the Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) after a power outage interrupted his speech that was being televised live.

Mr Ruto was addressing Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) principals and stakeholders at the institution in Gigiri, Nairobi, on Wednesday when the venue was suddenly filled with darkness.

The institution’s generator is said to have failed to pick up smoothly during the power interruptions.

The DP was forced to wait for minutes as technicians worked on the generator.

After the meeting, students at the institution blocked Mr Ruto’s way outside, demanding that he addresses them before leaving.

TWO WEEKS

Mr Ruto ordered the Ministry of Education to purchase a generator and deliver it to the institution within two weeks.

“I have ordered the ministry to ensure that a new generator is brought within two weeks so that it can begin working to avoid what we have experienced inside,” said the DP.

Unsatisfied, the students further urged the DP to purchase them a new bus to back the old one they are using.

The DP briefly talked with the institution’s principal before wondering loudly; “ala, kwani hamna basi?”

“I have talked to your principal and an extra bus will be brought,” he added.