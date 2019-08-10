Join our WhatsApp Channel
DP Ruto leads dowry negotiation for his look-alike brother – PHOTOS

By Amina Wako August 10th, 2019 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday accompanied his younger brother, David Ruto Samoei, for a dowry negotiation ceremony in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County.

The ceremony, known as ‘Koito’, involves negotiation of dowry by elders from the groom and the bride’s sides.

The DP led his brother’s team in the negotiation.

PHOTO | COURTESY

Other Attendees included Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, Soy MP Caleb Kostany and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei.

David Ruto, a businessman, is marrying his long time sweetheart Carol Kitur.

PHOTO | COURTESY

The traditional ceremony involves the groom’s family going to the bride’s home to formally meet them.

A proper introduction, including identification of family lineages, is done to prevent the possibility of blood relatives marrying each other.

PHOTO | COURTESY

During the event, the groom is usually kept away until the negotiation is complete.

