DP Ruto leads congratulatory messages to Imran Okoth on ‘bedroom’ win

By Hilary Kimuyu November 8th, 2019 2 min read

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday led leaders and Kenyans in congratulating new Kibra Member of Parliament elect Bernard Okoth for winning the by-election conducted on Thursday.

Ruto, who had fronted former footballer McDonald Mariga as the Jubilee candidate and vigorously campaigned for him, thanked Kibra residents for braving violence and chaos during the mini poll to cast their ballot.

The DP added that Jubilee Party had served its notice on ODM that Raila Odinga’s ‘bedroom’ can be invaded.

“Pongezi Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee and supporters for daring the so called ‘bedroom’, braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12% (2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%. They retained the seat we have served notice,” tweeted Ruto after Imran’s victory.

Here are a few of the messages that were shared after ODM retained the seat.

Those who were on Mariga;s side also had a few words to say.

 

