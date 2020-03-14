DP Ruto drives Tangatanga MPs around, but no one is wearing a seatbelt – PHOTOS

Kiharu Member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro on Saturday shared photos Deputy President William Ruto sharing happy moments as the DP was driving him and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany around in a vehicle.

Following the government’s directive to ban public gatherings after the first case of the new Covid-19 was confirmed, Nyoro cheekingly posted in a tweet that they were roaming around with the deputy president after cancelling their public engagements in West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties.

“After suspending today’s event’s in response to the government directive, tuko tu ma- rounds. Lakini nahurumia Dere wa leo. Hajui hii maisha. We suspended event that were to happen today in West Pokot and Transzoia. We are African and Africa is our Business..” Nyoro tweeted.

However, a few of the legislators followers on social media were quick to notice that the DP and the two legislators were driving around without fastening their seatbelts.

The netizens lectured Ruto, who was on the driver’s seat, Nyoro and Kositany on their violation of traffic regulations as the Kiharu MP sat on the passenger’s seat and Kositany right behind the DP.

Seat belts…i'm trying hard to find one good attribute to assign these hasoras and i can't find…hata seat belts? Must you always be bad examples? — gauo🇰🇪 (@gauogilbert) March 14, 2020

So waheshimiwa hawavai seatbelts?ama namna gani?🤔 — Hessy wa Jesu (@EvansChege) March 14, 2020

Next time puts your safety belts on bwana @WilliamsRuto and @NdindiNyoro — Eliud Nkunja Imaana (@Imaana) March 14, 2020

Rule no 1, Don't drink and drive..rule no 2 funga mchipi..😅😅 pic.twitter.com/yt52SfSH1M — sam abu (@samabu13) March 14, 2020

Dere ako fity. ebu mwambie afunge seattbelt — joe gichau kimani (@joeqym1) March 14, 2020