Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

DP Ruto drives Tangatanga MPs around, but no one is wearing a seatbelt – PHOTOS

By Keshi Ndirangu March 14th, 2020 1 min read

Kiharu Member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro on Saturday shared photos Deputy President William Ruto sharing happy moments as the DP was driving him and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany around in a vehicle.

Following the government’s directive to ban public gatherings after the first case of the new Covid-19 was confirmed, Nyoro cheekingly posted in a tweet that they were roaming around with the deputy president after cancelling their public engagements in West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties.

“After suspending today’s event’s in response to the government directive, tuko tu ma- rounds. Lakini nahurumia Dere wa leo. Hajui hii maisha. We suspended event that were to happen today in West Pokot and Transzoia. We are African and Africa is our Business..” Nyoro tweeted.

DP William Ruto driving around with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Soy colleague Caleb Kositany. PHOTO | COURTESY

However, a few of the legislators followers on social media were quick to notice that the DP and the two legislators were driving around without fastening their seatbelts.

DP William Ruto driving as Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro takes a selfie. PHOTO | COURTESY

The netizens lectured Ruto, who was on the driver’s seat, Nyoro and Kositany on their violation of traffic regulations as the Kiharu MP sat on the passenger’s seat and Kositany right behind the DP.

 

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
What churches are doing to fight the fast spreading...