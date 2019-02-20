DP Ruto dispatches chopper to rescue boy with spinal cord defect – PHOTOS

Deputy President William Ruto meets Ian Kipkoech at his office on February 19, 2019. PHOTO | DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday dispatched a helicopter to Bomet county to pick a boy suffering from a spinal cord defect.

The boy, Ian Kipkoech, will now get specialised treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital courtesy of Dr Ruto.

The pre-unit pupil at Olengisha Bright Star Academy caught the DP’s attention while reciting a poem at a public event attended by Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto had a one on one talk with the boy’s mother Yvonne Chelegat on the sidelines of the event, who narrated her son’s birth defect.

On Tuesday, the deputy president deployed his aide Emmanuel Talam to airlift the mother and son to Aga Khan Hospital. Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso accompanied the three to hospital.

“Accompanied Ian Kipkoech, who is proceeding for specialized treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi this afternoon,” she posted on Facebook.

“Thank you Your Excellency the DP Dr. William Samoei Ruto for keeping the promise you made during the launch of Bomet County Universal Coverage last Saturday, 16th February 2019 to cater for the boy’s medical bills,” she added.