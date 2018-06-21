President Uhuru Kenyatta being seen off by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at JKIA on June 21, 2018. PHOTO | PSCU

Deputy President William Ruto was a no-show as his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta departed JKIA for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The president left JKIA at 2pm and travelled to Addis Ababa for an official visit that will see him join other regional leaders for the IGAD-led South Sudan peace process, according to a dispatch from PSCU.

Curiously, though, the Head of State was seen off at the airport by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and other senior government officials.

DP Ruto has in the past been eager to see him off. But not on Thursday.

The deputy president spent Thursday morning at his Karen office where he met leaders from Wajir County.

In collaboration with the Wajir County government, we are prioritising a revamped road network, including the construction of the Garissa-Modogashe-Samatar-Kutolo road that will open up the region, upgraded facilities in hospitals and improved sanitation. pic.twitter.com/cSCOZgbSjl — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) June 21, 2018

Later, President Kenyatta posted pictures of his departure on his personal Twitter account and tagged the DP.

It was not immediately clear why Mr Ruto chose to stay away from seeing off the head of state.

There have been murmurs from the DP’s camp on various issues including the war on corruption and contraband.