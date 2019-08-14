Join our WhatsApp Channel
DP Ruto begs to be left alone on ‘plot to scuttle referendum’

By Amina Wako August 14th, 2019 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto has pleaded to be left alone over claims that his allies are plotting to ‘scuttle’ the push for a referendum by the Building Bridges Initiative.

The claims were carried in a front page story by The Star newspaper on Wednesday.

Ruto dismissed the claims as fake news.

This is the second time the Deputy President is using the ‘fake news’ defence against media reports on his relations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last month, Ruto called out the The Standard newspaper for its front page headline ‘Why Uhuru avoided Ruto at the airport’.

The story indicated that President Kenyatta dodged Ruto during his arrival at JKIA from an official trip in Zambia.

