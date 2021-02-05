DP Ruto a no-show at Mzee Moi’s anniversary





Deputy President William Ruto was a no show at the first anniversary of the late President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi at Kabarak in Nakuru County on Thursday.

Instead, the DP commenced a tour of the coast region on Thursday, in a three-day tour that will see him commission projects in Kwale, Kilifi, and Mombasa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was in attendance at Kabarak .

Former deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi was also present, along with several dignitaries, including politicians and members of the public.

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins the family, friends, relatives and close acquaintances of the late former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi at Kabarak in Nakuru County for a remembrance service to mark one year since the 2nd President of the Republic of Kenya passed on. pic.twitter.com/AcMFsBLYwQ — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) February 4, 2021

Daniel Moi, Kenya’s longest-serving President, died on February 4, 2020.

Mzee Moi was both President Kenyatta and DP Ruto’s political mentor even though he had apparently fallen out with Ruto at the time of his demise.

The highlight of their fallout was in 2018 when Ruto was blocked from visiting the retired president who was ailing.