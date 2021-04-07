Dozens killed in Malindi road accident

Residents, security personnel together with the Kenya Red Cross at the scene of the accident after two buses collided at Kwa Shume near Kizingo along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway, killing 14 people. Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

At least 14 people died in a road crash on the Malindi-Mombasa Highway on Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a Muhsin bus and a Sabaki T shuttle at Kwa Shume near Kizingo, in Kilifi county.

Malindi sub county medical superintendent Joab Gayo said all the 14 bodies were taken to the facility’s mortuary for preservation.

“We admitted 18 casualties in the facility, of whom six were in critical condition,” he said adding “those injured were 14 male and four female.”

However, Dr Gayo said some of injured were rushed to private facilities at Tawfique Hospital and Star hospital in Malindi for treatment.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutwa Olaka, who visited the accident scene to oversee the rescue operation, said the Muhsin Bus was traveling from Mombasa to Garsen, while the Sabaki T shuttle was heading to Mombasa, from Malindi.