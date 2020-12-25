Dos and don’ts of Christmas and New Year festivities during Covid-19

Nairobians celebrate Christmas Day at Uhuru Park (above and left). They were treated to various forms of entertainment, even as overcrowding raised many safety and health issues. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobians celebrate Christmas Day at Uhuru Park (above and left). They were treated to various forms of entertainment, even as overcrowding raised many safety and health issues. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





The holidays are upon us, but this year, the pandemic has made family gatherings more difficult and potentially unsafe. So, how can we celebrate without increasing our or other people’s risk of Covid-19?

Despite being the most wonderful time of the year, traditional gatherings with family and friends have been declared unsafe this holiday season.

Here is how you can safely celebrate during this holiday season.

It might be a year unlike any other, but there is no reason why we cannot enjoy the holidays while looking after our own and our loved ones’ health and well-being.

THE DO’S

Safety ‘on the go’ – According to recent guidelines from the Ministry of Health, “The safest way to celebrate the festive season is at home with the people who live with you.”

According to the ministry, almost half of those who contract the Covid-19 do not experience any telltale symptoms. That being the case, they may unwittingly spread it further.

Spend wisely – The pandemic has affected majority of citizens in the country and across the globe with hundreds losing the income and unable to fend for their loved ones. This season, make sure that you have spent what is absolutely necessary and try your best to save a portion of your hard-earned money.

Practice philanthropy – Giving is caring. Practice philanthropy this season by identifying at least one person who is in need. Covid-19 has affected everyone in the society.

Drive safely – Speed is good until it takes lives. More Kenyans are losing their lives due to road accidents as compared to Covid-19, statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority indicate. Fast driving might steal all your joys and make you fail to see another day.

Plan for 2021 – Despite what one is going through, you need to work on your short term and longs term goals for year 2021 as well as specific strategies to achieve these goals. These include career goals, development goals, spiritual goals and financial goals.

Reflect on what God has done for you in 2020 – Take stock and thank God for all the positive things that have happened to you for the last 12 months. This includes the gift of life, protection from human and natural calamities, and most importantly the pandemic.

THE DONT’S

Don’t be overexcited – This festive season is only a short dispensation of time. Before you know it, January will be staring at you with all its bills. Calm down and enjoy the merriments with wisdom.

Don’t be arrogant – Go to the level of those whom you meet. Arrogance fosters separation and impedes community spirit. Like a brick wall, it blocks us from those from whom we could learn.

Don’t show off – Pride comes before a fall and showing off will not add any more value that what you already have.

Don’t take loans to finance your festivities – Avoid the New Year financial hangover – use the little you have when shopping in person. When you actually see money leaving your wallet, you’re more likely to reign in your spree. Avoid app loans.

Don’t feel bad about making things easy – If you can’t think of a present that will knock their socks off, try a gift card to their favourite store, coffee shop or restaurant or make a donation to a charity in their name. Remember, it’s the thought that counts and such tokens of appreciation are generous reminders that you care.