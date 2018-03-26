Catherine Nyamboke Omwene when she was arrainged in court on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Nairobi woman was on Monday charged with five counts of conspiring to defraud Members of Parliament.

Catherine Nyamboke Omwene denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

She was accused of registering the Safaricom mobile number of Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege to one Mr Waziri Benson Masubo with an intend to defraud members of the public.

Senior principal magistrate Martha Mutuku was told the accused committed the offence at Update Beauty Shop within Donholm in Nairobi.

She is a registered Safaricom agent.

Ms Mutuku directed the prosecution to furnish the accused with copies of witnesses statements to prepare for her defence.

The case will be heard on April 26 2018.