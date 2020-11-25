Do you know this man caught on CCTV stealing laptop in Mirema flat? – VIDEO

Man said to have stolen laptop from a house on Mirema Drive. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Man said to have stolen laptop from a house on Mirema Drive. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT





CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a man stole a laptop from a house in a city flat.

The footage, captured last week, shows the unidentified male masquerading as a tenant of the flat and waiting as a tenant opens the gate door before he follows her in.

The man then starts going around the flat looking for any unlocked doors.

The suspect is seen moving floor after floor until he finally finds an unlocked door.

He then gets in and hastily makes away with a bag with what is understood to be a laptop.

Mr Muriithi, the landlord of Mufu Heights, which is located along Mirema Road in Nairobi, suspects that the man captured on CCTV could be working for a moving company.

Spotted in the apartment

He said that it was the second time the man had been spotted in the apartment. In the first incident, a tenant lost a wristwatch.

“We suspect that he works for a moving company and he helped a tenant to either move in or out and he came back and surveyed the building sometime in September. He has returned and a tenant has lost a laptop,” Mr Mureithi said.

He added that the victim had left the house without locking the door because his wife had forgotten her keys in the house.

The matter was reported at Kasarani police station with members of the public being requested to help in identifying him.