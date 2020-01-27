Do you know the relatives of these three children?

Al Nisa Children’s Home in Karen has sent an appeal to the public to help them reunite three children with their relatives.

According to the home, the three children, Starlin Ibrahim, 12, Arafat Abdullahi, 5, and Zamzam Abdulahi, 2, were referred there by the Children’s Officer at Kenyatta National Hospital in October of last year.

Their mother was allegedly thrown off a moving truck and broke her legs.

Since the incident, efforts in tracing their relatives and the father of the children have been futile, the home said.

Details on their mother’s national ID indicate that they hail from Bula Nguvu in Mandera county.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children’s relatives can contact KNH or Missing Children Kenya on 0800223344 toll free.