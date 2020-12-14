DNA test confirms MP Justus Murunga fathered one of lover’s children





A paternity test released today has confirmed that late Matungu MP Justus Murunga fathered one of two children, a girl, that his lover had claimed were biologically his.

The DNA test results show that the legislator fathered one of Agnes Wangui’s children, even though court papers she filed indicated that he had sired two children with her.

Crystal Lab Pathologists, who carried out the DNA profiling of the two children aged 7 and 3, confirmed the results.

In the report signed by Dr Mwangi and Dr PM Maturi, the profiling of the daughter corresponds to Murunga’s by 99.9 per cent.

“From the DNA profiling, the MP is the one who sired the 3-year-old girl while he is excluded from being the father of the 7-year-old boy,” the report states.

Lawyer Danstan Omari will file a succession suit to have the daughter inherit Murunga’s estate alongside other beneficiaries.

Ms Wangui had claimed in court papers that she met Mr Murunga while hawking porridge and tubers in Ruai when he was a supervisor at Embakasi Ranching.

When he died, the 35-year-old woman moved to court to stop his burial, saying she wanted to be allowed to participate in his funeral arrangements along with her children. She had also said she was in a 7-year relationship with him and that he had expressed his wish to settle down with her.

A court later allowed her to collect DNA samples from the former MP’s remains to prove that he was the father of her two children.

She said the legislator had rented a two-bedroom house for her and was taking care of the children.

Mr Murunga, who was buried on December 5, had two other wives.