DNA test confirms Ken Okoth fathered Anne Thumbi’s son

A DNA test that was conducted to ascertain whether the son of nominated MCA Anne Muthoni Thumbi was fathered by the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth has returned positive.

The results, seen by Nairobi News, show that there was a 99.99 percent that the minor is a son of the Mr Okoth.

Samples were collected from Mr Okoth’s body before it was cremated last month.

The former Kibra MP died in July after battle with colorectal cancer.

During his funeral service in Nairobi last month, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko caused drama when he announced to the mourners that Mr Okoth had fathered a son with the nominated MCA.

Mr Sonko claimed that Mr Okoth’s wife, Monica, was out to lock out the minor from burial plans.

Simultaneously, on August 1, 2019, Ms Thumbi moved to court to have her son recognised before his father was cremated.

The court stopped the cremation for a DNA sample to be collected after the family agreed to resolve the matter through a DNA test.

Each party agreed to present their own pathologist for the DNA.

Both Ms Thumbi and her son did not attend the dawn cremation of Mr Okoth’s remains at Kariakor cemetery with Monica’s lawyer claiming that they had opted out voluntarily.

