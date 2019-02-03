DK Kwenye Beat’s threesome victim cries out for medical help, demands apology from musicians





The woman at the center of a storm over claims of sexual assault and infection with an STI by Kenyan gospel artistes DK Kwenye Beat and HopeKid has said the two musicians are yet to apologise to her.

While the two musicians have publicly apologized to their fans and families, the woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, insists that they have neither reached out to her nor addressed her health concerns.

At the same, the woman is also now appealing for financial assistance to meet her medical bills of the sexual transmitted infection she contracted.

“These people who defiled me, they should be responsible, they should be helping and not just leaving me out there to the dogs. They should fully or atleast partially cater for my medical bills,” she said.

UNPROTECTED SEX

In an exclusive interview with NTV on Saturday, the woman said she was put on medication to treat the HPV STI she contacted from DK Kwenye Beat, but it’s been so costly and she can no longer afford it.

She said after learning of the infection two weeks after having the unprotected sex, she immediately contacted DK Kwenye Beat who advised her to go to the hospital for a check-up and promised to foot the bill.

However, after the diagnosis DK Kwenye Beat cut communication with her. At this point, confused and frustrated, she resolved to bodily harm and also became suicidal.

“When I called him he said I have to go to the hospital and when I get there inform him how much it would cost so that he can send me the money. The person then went missing on me, he stopped picking my calls, stopped texting back,” the woman said.

BESIEGED MUSICIANS

She went on to blast gospel artiste Size 8, her husband DJ Mo and other gospel artistes who have shown support to their besieged colleagues as she appealed for medical help.

“Receiving calls from other artistes as mentioned in the media is hard for me, because it’s like they are trying to protect them but for me nothing is working out. I need medical help, I have medicines to take because I have been infected by a disease that is lifetime,” she said.

Nairobi News understands that the director of the National Agency for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (Nacada), Vincent Muasya aka Chipukeezy, has since reached out to the woman and promised to assist her on the road to recovery.