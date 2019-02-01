DK Kwenye Beat’s troubles deepen after liking porn tweet





Gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat’s popularity appears to be waning with every passing minute since the news broke of him having slept with a woman from Nakuru and allegedly infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection.

While the artiste has publicly apologized over his past shortcomings, uglier details related to the incident have since surfaced.

The Asusu hit maker is now currently trending after liking a tweet containing a pornographic video.

DK Kwenye Beat, who also calls himself ‘Stamina Daddy’ on Twitter, liked the video on January 11th after it was shared by a tweep who goes by the name Jasmine Banks and identifies herself as the ‘Oral Goddess’.

The 28-second video captures a woman giving a blow job to a man whose face is not visible.

VOICE RECORDING

More damaging to the artiste’s reputation is a voice recording posted on Instagram by vlogger XtianDela in which a raised voice, which is allegedly the singer’s, is heard speaking in a vulgar language about the Nakuru woman’s claims.

“This is the most disgusting thing I have ever heard from a “Gospel” artist!!DK Kwenye Beat, you should be ashamed of yourself!!!… I am even lost for words. I don’t even know how to respond to you on this. The PR gimmicks you are trying to play won’t work…The God you serve will deal with you…I rest my case for now,” posted XtianDela.

Nairobi News could however not verify if the voice indeed belongs to the singer.

Meanwhile, singer HopeKid, who has also been adversely mentioned in the sex scandal, has now apologized to his fans and family for letting them down, while asking them to pray for him as he goes through this difficult stage in his life.