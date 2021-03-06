DJ Mo: Don’t judge me from my past





SAMUEL Muraya popularly known us DJ Mo says he is still ‘saved’ despite the cheating scandal to his gospel wife Size 8, that reportedly cost him his job as the resident DJ on NTV gospel show Crossover 101.

DJ Mo hit the showbiz headlines in October 2020 after blogger Edgar Obare exposed him for cheating on his wife with a lady identified as Margaret Wanyama.

The lady shared her alleged intimate chats and moments with DJ Mo with the blogger including nudes.

With the scandal trending for close to two weeks attracting all kinds of trolls and public humiliation, DJ Mo’s wife of seven years Size 8 choose to forgive him ensuring their marriage remained intact.

On the other hand, due to the bad publicity brought about by the scandal, DJ Mo lost a number of deals with the most notable one being his slot as resident DJ on Crossover 101 show.

Nonetheless, the popular Disc Jockey maintains he is still in the ways of the Lord while admitting that err is to human and no one is perfect.

“First of all for the records, I am still a born-again Christian. The bloggers and people, in general, can say whatever they feel like whether true or not. But let’s stop the hypocrisy. No one should feel privileged enough to judge the other.” Says DJ Mo.

The DJ’s place on NTV has since been taken up by DJ Sons of Nations who will be co-hosting with Grace Ekirapa on the now rebranded show, Crossover.