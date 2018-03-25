DJ Kalonje inside his old studio which was demolished in December 2017. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Mix Masters Entertainment CEO George Waweru aka DJ Kalonje, is back in business after opening a new multi-million shillings studio just three months after his old premises was brought down by a demolition squad.

In an interview with Nairobi News, DJ Kalonje said the newly opened studio is located in Pangani.

“I have partnered with DJ Carlos to open a new studio in Pangani. I’m basically starting over a­fter I lost my 10-year investment in Eastleigh,” said DJ Kalonje.

He also revealed that he is yet receive compensation for the loss of property worth millions of shillings after a demolition squad reduced his father’s home to rubble under unclear circumstances in early December 2017.

“I have not yet been compensated and the matter is still in court. I have used over Sh500,000. The fifth hearing is scheduled for April,” he said.

According to the DJ, the demolished studio and property investment was valued at Sh7 million.

On his father’s health, the renowned DJ, who owes his popularity to the matatu industry, said his old man has recently been in and out of hospital.