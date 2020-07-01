DJ Evolve yet to record statement over shooting

The prosecution of Embakasi MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino over the attempted murder of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve has been slowed down by the inability of the victim to record a statement.

This is according to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, who on Tuesday said the investigating officer’s report indicates that the victim is paralysed and has a speech impediment, making it very challenging to record his statement.

BEDRIDDEN

“Prosecution of Embakasi MP Paul Ongili Babu Owino over the attempted murder of DJ Evolve has been slowed down by the inability of the victim to record a statement following the shooting which affected his speech,” the DPP said in a tweet.

“After the incident, the investigating officer diligently followed up on the case, to record DJ Evolve’s statement but found him in pain and overwhelmed. Due to the extraneous process that is taking a statement, it was unwise to take his statement at that point,” the DPP added.

The DPP spoke following public uproar after NTV aired an exclusive piece in which a bedridden DJ Evolve narrated his slow recovery process after he was allegedly shot by the MP six months ago.

During the interview, DJ Evolve struggled with his speech as he narrated how his life took a different turn after the January 17, 2020 incident.

The DJ could only speak in a whisper.

DJ Evolve was reportedly shot by the MP at B-Club in Nairobi in January. He spent six months in hospital and was only discharged last month.

HOME CARE

He is currently being taken care of at home by his mother and a team of nurses.

Following the incident, which was captured on CCTV, Owino was arrested and charged in court with the attempted murder. He was later released on a Sh10 million bail.

In a ruling delivered on January 27, 2020, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the money would be used to settle the victim’s hospital bills.

In NTV’s interview, the DJ’s mother said by the time her son was discharged the hospital bill has reached Sh17 million and that the MP paid Sh7 million.

She however said that she has neither met nor spoken to the MP since her son was shot.