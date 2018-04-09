A police helicopter that collected the bodies of a couple that drowned in Makueni County on April 9, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Diplomatic Police Unit Commandant Charles Kyale Mwau and his brother drowned on Monday after their car was swept away by a flooded river in Makueni County.

The police boss was driving on the Sultan Hamud-Kasikeu road when the incident happened.

The two were heading to Mr Kyale’s home in Kasikeu when the incident happened at Kwa Kaluku River bridge, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has confirmed.

Mr Maalim declined to give more information citing the seniority of the dead officer.

Their bodies were airlifted to a mortuary in Nairobi.

Heavy rains have been pounding the county in the last few weeks.

Three weeks ago, two children drowned following a storm that hit their homes in Kibwezi West Constituency.

Mr Maalim cautioned motorists against wading into flooded roads.