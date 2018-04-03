Interior Secretary Fred Matiang'i appears before the National Assembly Committee on Security together with Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa on April 03, 2018. PHOTO | JOHN NGIRACHU

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i appeared before MPs on Tuesday to shed light on the controversial arrival and return of lawyer Miguna Miguna at JKIA.

Dr Matiang’i appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Security together with Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa.

He told MPs that Miguna was not deported as he was not in Kenyan soil but was on the airside at JKIA.

The Interior CS said Miguna was an undocumented, unidentified person and was returned to his last port of call – Dubai International Airport.

He said the fiery lawyer is free to apply to regularise his Kenyan citizenship and then “he can come any time he wants”

Matiang’i also refuted claims that Miguna was drugged.

“I’m not aware that Mr Miguna was drugged. There is a lot of lies and spin on this issue,” he told the committee.

More to follow…



