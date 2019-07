Did Jaguar use Westlands photo to lie about Tanzania trip? Be the judge

A picture shared by Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, purporting to have been taken in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has caused a stir on social media.

Jaguar posted the picture on Thursday that captures him leaning at a terrace of a high rise building with an aerial view of the surrounding.

โ€œGood Morning from Dar es Salaam,โ€ captioned Jaguar.

The MP even went ahead to say in an interview with the BBC’s Dira programme that he was indeed in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Hawk-eyed Kenyans on Twitter however concludedย that the picture was taken in Kenya and not in Tanzania as Jaguar claimed.

KOT used a picture posted by a user, Head Huncho, taken from on a spot with similar features to determine that Jaguar’s picture was taken in Westlands.

Me at the same spot in Westlands… Lol.#JaguarChallenge pic.twitter.com/8XNfRLRQo6 — Head Huncho (@Iceykev) July 19, 2019

Ile maneno iko Kenya hii. — Charles S (@charles___18) July 19, 2019

Filters ndo inamake those places to be different — Mercy Amisi (@Pinky_Alpha) July 19, 2019

Life is never straight

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

Doing anything for clout

๐Ÿ™† — FREAK_๐Ÿ˜ฌ (@DTertwa) July 19, 2019