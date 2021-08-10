Diamond mum’s ‘beef’ with Hamisa Mobetto

Sandra Kasim - the mother of Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz - with her lover Rally Jones. PHOTO | COURTESY

It appears Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sandra Kassim is yet to mend fences with her Hamisa Mobetto, her son’s ex Hamisa Mobetto.

This could explain why Platnumz’s mother recently failed to send Mobetto’s son Dylan, who doubles up as her grandson, a birthday message.

A quick search on Dylan’s grandmother’s social media pages indicates she recently sent out a birthday wish to her other grandson Latiffa, son to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan but somehow forgot to down the same with Dylan.

Since Hamisa, a video vixen revealed she was carrying the singer’s child, her relationship with her mother-in-law has been strained with the latter showing little or no interest in her.

The trouble within the family could have commenced when Diamond confessed he’d cheated on Zari with Mobetto.

The singer gave his account of how things happened, admitting he made bad choices when he and Zari were having trouble in their relationship.

However, it was too late as Zari decided to dump him in 2018.

Diamond has four children from three different baby mama’s namely Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobetto, and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.