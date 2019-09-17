Detectives seeking to get to the bottom of Consolata pupil’s shocking viral video

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday held a closed door meeting with management of Consolata School in Westlands over a viral video that captured a pupil from the school hurling obscenities and threats at a school mate.

The detectives from the Children’s Department arrived at the school in the morning after the video went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the Standard seven pupil is seen and heard using obscene language to warn and even threaten a standard four pupil at the school.

The pupil in the video claims the other pupil called him gay.

After the video went viral, some parents are reported to have gone to the school to seek explanations over the incident.

APOLOGY

The pupil in question later pulled down the videos on Sunday from social media and put up an apology video.

“I know it wasn’t right for me to use the vulgar language and for that, I apologize. On my part, I know I overreacted and for that I’m sorry,” he said.

“To the public, to everyone, to the teachers and to Consolata School I am really sorry. I’m asking you to forgive me because parents are saying they want me suspended from the school,” he went on.