Detectives arrest suspect in connection to Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday arrested a wanted suspect at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in connection with fraud in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Jackson Njau Kinyanjui, who was a Director Resource Mobilization Department at Treasury, was nabbed at JKIA upon his arrival from the USA.

According to the DCI, the suspect was stopped by immigration officers at the airport who then handed him over to the DCI detectives.

“Upon interrogation he alleged that he had been cleared to travel on securing his passport from Milimani Law Courts after previous arrest,” DCI said.

In July, the DPP ordered the arrest of Kinyanjui, who served during sacked minister Henry Rotich’s tenure.

Kinyanjui, said to be an economist, allegedly benefited from the Sh21 billion that was allegedly embezzled in dubious Arror and Kimwarer dams deals.

The suspect remains in police custody as further investigations continue.