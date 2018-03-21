Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement. AFP PHOTO

It’s lemon elderflower cake for the much awaited royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and his bride to be have finally chosen a pastry chef who will deliver their dream wedding cake during the much awaited royal wedding on May 19.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the couple’s wedding cake shall be done by Pastry Chef Claire Ptak, owner of celebrated Violet Bakery.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Ms. Ptak to create a lemon elderflower cake to incorporate the bright flavours of spring,” read a statement.

The couple were “very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests,” the palace stated.

DATE OF THE WEDDING

California-raised Ptak is a food writer and stylist, recipe developer and consultant, as well as the owner of the small Violet bakery in east London.

She started the business as a stall on trendy Broadway Market, before opening her cafe nearby in 2010 with a focus on using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,”she said in the statement.

Prince Harry and Markel will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, a residence of Queen Elizabeth II’s located west of London, on May 19.



