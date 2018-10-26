Deputy President soon to become Dr William Ruto

His doctorate thesis touches on one of the problems being experienced at the moment as government embarked on the fight against rogue property developers who erect structures on riparian land.

Deputy President William Ruto will soon be conferred with his doctorate degree after the panel of examiners accepted his dissertation on Plant Ecology.

Mr Ruto’s doctorate thesis is centered on The Impact of Human Activity on Riparian Reserves at Saiwa Swamp in Trans Nzoia County.

His doctorate thesis touches on one of the problems being experienced at the moment as government embarked on the fight against rogue property developers who erect structures on riparian land.

As a result a number of building have been demolished across the country.

The DP failed to graduate in 2016 for the doctorate degree from the University of Nairobi, after falling short of some requirements.