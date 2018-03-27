Nasa activist Miguna Miguna at JKIA on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESYNasa activist Miguna Miguna at JKIA on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Kenyans on Twitter expressed their solidarity with self-declared ‘General’ of the National Resistance Movement Miguna Miguna.

Through the Twitter hashtag #UhuruDeportMeToo, they expressed their desire to be deported alongside Dr Miguna.

The fiery lawyer repulsed attempts by the government to deport him back to Canada on Monday night in dramatic scenes that saw a FlyEmirates flight to Dubai get delayed for over an hour.

So violent were the scenes that the pilot took off without Mr Miguna, who had disembarked and vowed to fight for his rights.

“I am not going anywhere….where is my luggage? Where is my passport? You cannot take me from my country by force,” he remonstrated as the commotion delayed Flight EK 722 to Dubai.

Early Tuesday morning,  the Department of Immigration had a change of heart and in a tweet said that it will dispatch ” the requisite application forms” to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for Dr Miguna to fill for processing.

The department gave no explanation why the option was not pursued in the first place.

Here is what Kenyans said on Twitter.

