Dennis Oliech’s younger brother passes away in Germany





Former Harambee Stars forward Kevin Oliech is dead.

Kevin, who is a younger sibling to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech, passed on in Germany where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

“He went to meet his maker,” Andrew Oyombe, the deceased’s brother, told Nairobi News.

Oyombe, who also donned the national football team colours once, is currently based in Germany.

“He has been in and out of hospital in Germany for the past three years and appeared to be responding well to treatment,” Oyombe told this reporter.

Videos posted on the Facebook page of Kevin’s brother Ken Oliech show him in hospital in a frail state during his painful and final moments.

The late forward once played for Mathare United and also Thika United.

The death of Kevin comes two years after his mother also succumbed to cancer.