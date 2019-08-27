Dennis Oliech now ‘joins’ crowded race for ODM ticket in Kibra

Kenyan striker Dennis Oliech has reportedly declared his interest in replacing the late Ken Okoth as Kibra’s next Member of Parliament.

Nairobi News has learnt that the Gor Mahia striker shared a campign poster in a WhatsApp group consisting of his teammates.

He, however, did not offer any further comment.

The poster has a picture of Oliech donning a Gor Mahia jersey and that of a smiling opposition leader Raila Odinga in the background.

Prepared under an Orange-themed background, colours associated with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the banner is captioned “Vote Dennis Oliech for Kibra MP 2019”.

RIVAL MCDONALD MARIGA

It remains to be seen if Oliech will be included in the party nominations for the seat set for Friday. If he is, then he could join former Harambee Stars teammate, and friend come rival McDonald Mariga who is reportedly keen on the seat but could be vying on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Oliech is currently serving in the final year of his contract with the Kenyan champions.

He is recovering from a long-term injury sustained at the end of last season amid reports he’s fallen out with new coach Steven Polack.

He is considered among the best ever Kenyan strikers and has previously enjoyed successful stints in Qatar, France and Dubai.

Among the aspirants expected to challenge Oliech and Mariga in the elections are Eluid Owalo, Benson Musungu, Imran Okoth, Chris Odhiambo aka Chris Darlin, Sigar Agumba, Peter Orero and Ochieng Jera.