Dennis Okari’s Facebook account hacked





Media personality Dennis Okari says his Facebook account has been hacked.

The award-winning journalist has since asked fans to ignore anything posted on the social media platform.

Through his Instagram page, the NTV news anchor revealed the account was hacked a few days ago.

It is the second time in less than a year that his Twitter account has been hacked.

“My Facebook page (link in bio) was hacked a few days ago for the second time in less than a year despite following all the authentication processes. I have tried to get it restored & still waiting. Ignore anything being posted that does not represent who I am. #Facebook,” he wrote.

The investigative journalist becomes the latest victim of the hacking menace on social media.

Other celebrities who have fallen victims to hackers including media personality Jalang’o who lost access to his Twitter account, as well as comedian Flaqo who briefly lost access to his YouTube account in October 2020.