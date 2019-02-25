Dennis Okari and new wife share a glimpse of their honeymoon – PHOTO

Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy detart for their honeymoon in Malaysia. PHOTO | COURTESY

Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy detart for their honeymoon in Malaysia. PHOTO | COURTESY





NTV Investigative Editor and anchor Dennis Okari and his newly wedded wife Naomi Joy have left for their honeymoon in Malasyia.

The lovebirds flew out on Saturday for the Southeast Asian country.

Okari has shared a glimpse of their honeymoon experience by posting a picture of his wife at Beryl’s Chocolate kingdom, one of the most popular tourist attraction sites in Malaysia.

The picture was captioned; “Sweet toothers. When the kingdom of God meets the kingdom of Chocolate. Thank you bonfire adventures you have spoilt people”.

Okari’s taste for exotic honeymoon destinations in unsurprising. Back in October 2015, in his first wedding, he took K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo to Dubai and Mauritius for their honeymoon.

The marriage lasted for only six months.

Okari wedded his new wife Naomi just a month after proposing. The wedding was held on February 15 at the Ridgeways Baptist Church.

Naomi works at Bonfire Adventures, a popular tours and travel firm which has sponsored the honeymoon.