Suspended State House Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi. PHOTO | FILEState House Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi. PHOTO | FILE
By NAIROBI NEWS REPORTER

Twitter never forgets.

State House Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi was on Tuesday the butt of attacks as netizens revived his tweets that had attempted to distance President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign from British data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Itumbi had in September 2017 posted tweets that defended President Kenyatta re-election campaign team from accusations of hiring the firm to push negative political content online about opposition leader Raila Odinga.

On Monday, Britain’s Channel 4 News exposed how the right-leaning digital marketing firm targeted voters with propaganda to influence their voting decisions.

In a three-part series titled ‘Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks’,  Cambridge Analytica’s bosses, including chief executive Alexander Nix, are secretly filmed saying they discreetly campaign in elections across the world through a web of shadowy front companies or by using sub-contractors.

The executives boast that Cambridge Analytica and its parent company, Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), have worked in more than 200 elections across the world, including Nigeria, Kenya, the Czech Republic, India and Argentina.

The revelations prompted Kenyans on Twitter to revisit Itumbi’s rebuttals on Uhuru’s links to the company.