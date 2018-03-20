State House Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi. PHOTO | FILE

Twitter never forgets.

State House Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi was on Tuesday the butt of attacks as netizens revived his tweets that had attempted to distance President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign from British data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Itumbi had in September 2017 posted tweets that defended President Kenyatta re-election campaign team from accusations of hiring the firm to push negative political content online about opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Cambridge Analytica has never worked for @UKenyatta, relax…#TheWakoraNetwork — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 13, 2017

On Monday, Britain’s Channel 4 News exposed how the right-leaning digital marketing firm targeted voters with propaganda to influence their voting decisions.

In a three-part series titled ‘Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks’, Cambridge Analytica’s bosses, including chief executive Alexander Nix, are secretly filmed saying they discreetly campaign in elections across the world through a web of shadowy front companies or by using sub-contractors.

The executives boast that Cambridge Analytica and its parent company, Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), have worked in more than 200 elections across the world, including Nigeria, Kenya, the Czech Republic, India and Argentina.

The revelations prompted Kenyans on Twitter to revisit Itumbi’s rebuttals on Uhuru’s links to the company.

I have to agree.i admire their work.i never thought it was possible to manipulate masses but am amazed how humans work — David Kiragu (@davidkiragu24) March 20, 2018

Itumbe where are you now? Now we now how empty you guys are to an extent where speeches had to be written for Uhuru. — Abdi said (@Abdibinsaid) March 20, 2018

#cambridgeanalyticauncovered and the truth is OUT in a new EXPOSE by @Channel4News.

Even their MANIFESTO and speeches were written by them! They played with kenyans’ HOPES and FEARS, smeared @RailaOdinga to achieve their goals with the help of @OleItumbi..smh!@Disembe #PressPass pic.twitter.com/ZGty8CUYAi — shCLIKIT (@shCLIKIT) March 20, 2018

Shockingly sad. They brag that they ran a divisive campaign. Dividing Kenyans and generating immense hate against each other — Desmond Barongo ℹ (@DesBarongo) March 20, 2018

The only thing left to do here Dennis pic.twitter.com/XhJrpsDXwT — Chris (@Ngaruthi) March 20, 2018

I am waiting for #SystemYaFacts #FactsKe response from the chief blogger. Ama These hashtags were also generated by Cambridge Analytica? OOh Kenya… — R Y Z L L E R (@ryzller) March 20, 2018

We don't believe you. Just cut the lies out. We're just chess pieces to politicians. — Stella Ngugi (@iamStellaNgugi) March 20, 2018