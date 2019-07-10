Dennis Itumbi released on Sh100k cash bail

State House digital director Dennis Itumbi has been released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

Itumbi, who has been in police custody for five days, will, however, be required to report to the investigating officer once every two days.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

The court also gagged him from sharing details of the case on social media.

He faces charges of authoring a fake letter alleging that some cabinet secretaries from Central Kenya were planning to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.