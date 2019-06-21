Dennis Itumbi pranks followers with Jacque Maribe’s ‘babe shower’





Dennis Itumbi nearly broke the internet on Thursday evening when he announced Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe’s ‘babe shower’.

Itumbi shared an invite for Maribe’s ‘babe shower’, saying it was set to go down on June 22.

Nairobi News, however, understands that the post was a prank as the two have decided to flow with the rumours of Maribe’s pregnancy.

The TV journalist is engaged to Joseph Irungu alias Joe Jowi who has been in remand since last year over the death of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani in her apartment.

Both Maribe and Jowi face murder charges. She, however, later deleted Jowie’s pictures from her Instagram after her release from police cells.

Maribe and Itumbi were linked a few years ago when a picture of them in a passionate kiss made rounds.

He also offered Maribe unconditional support during the bail hearing.