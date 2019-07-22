Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Dennis Itumbi dismisses ‘ridiculous’ charges over ‘fake’ Ruto murder plot

By Hilary Kimuyu July 22nd, 2019 1 min read

State House Director of Digital and Media Dennis Itumbi has been charged over the alleged fake letter which claimed there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He was Monday charged with three offences of making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

OTHER ARTICLES

Itumbi denied the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

The prosecution had asked the court to grant him stringent bond terms and that he be barred from publishing anything related to case on social media.

But according to his lawyer Katwa Kigen, the charges levelled against Mr Itumbi are ridiculous.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Dams scandal: CS Rotich, Thugge under detention, waiting...