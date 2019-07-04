Dennis Itumbi detained for five days, claims to have video of ‘La Mada meeting’

Dennis Itumbi will spend five more nights in police cells after the court denied him bail.

Senior Resident Magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled that Itumbi should remain in police custody for five days saying that issues raised are weighty and needs to be investigated without interference.

He has been arrested in connection with a letter alleging that some cabinet ministers had planned planned to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting held at the La Mada Hotel on Thika Road, Nairobi.

Before the ruling was issued, Itumbi told the court that indeed there was a meeting held at La Mada on a plot to kill the DP.

He said he had a video and requested that it should be played in court.

The Magistrate did not comment on that request.

He specifically stated that a person who works for his bosses had threatened the life of the DP and that he has evidence which can be played in court.

He said that he mentioned that information to the DCI but they were not interested in that version of the truth but in him attending court.