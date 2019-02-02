Defiant Moses Kuria paints gloomy picture of Uhuru’s Big 4 Agenda





Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hinted that it will be virtually impossible for President Uhuru Kenyatta to achieve one key plank of his Big 4 Agenda.

President Kenyatta announced at the start of his second term that he intends to construct 500,000 houses, with the ultimate aim of making every Kenyan a homeowner.

The president also promised to provide affordable healthcare and food security to Kenyans.

But Moses Kuria, in a Facebook post, suggests that some of the president’s targets may not be achieved by the next presidential election.

“We have 42-months left in the current term of the Jubilee Government,” said the vocal MP.

He added: “To build 500,000 houses within the 42 months left, we need to build 11,905 per month from today going forward. That means 397 houses per day (including weekends). This weekend alone we should build 1000 houses. Every hour we should build 16-houses.

“Tomorrow I leave Nairobi at noon for my friend David (Not Dennis) Itumbi’s Nguracio in Embu. Kenya will have seen 192 houses by that time.”

The defiant remarks come weeks after Mr Kuria appeared to accuse President Kenyatta of not doing enough to develop his Mount Kenya stronghold.

President Kenyatta has since installed Interior Secretary Fred Mataing’i as the defacto Big 4 Agenda boss.