Dedan Kimathi University closed after protests

University of Nairobi students leave the institution's premises after its closure on October 03, 2017. PHOTO | FILE

The Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri was on Thursday, July 15, 2021, closed indefinetly after students staged violent demonstrations over fee increment.

The institution’s vice-chancellor, professor Ndirangu Kioni, stated in a memo to all students that the University senate had suspended all in-person lectures following disruption of learning.

“All the students should therefore vacate the main campus immediately and not later than 1.00 pm today (Thursday) July 15,” the University VC said.

“Further communication will follow.”

NOTICE!!! Dear students, all face to face teaching has been suspended with immediate effect until further notice. You are therefore required to exit the university premises immediately. — D.Kimathi University (@DeKUTkenya) July 15, 2021

Earlier, there was heavy police presence at the university’s main campus as students barricaded the Nyeri – Mweiga highway, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The move comes a day after police in Nairobi arrested three student leaders from the University of Nairobi (UoN) after they took part in protests against the recent fee increment.

The students demonstrated in two groups, one at the Kenyatta National Hospital and another along Uhuru Highway near the main campus.