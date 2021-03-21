Deceased Citizen journalist Robin Njogu’s mother laid to rest

Teresia Njogu, the mother of late Citizen journalist Robin Njogu, was on Saturday laid to rest at her home in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County.

The deceased aged 79 and died two days before her son passed on.

The late mama Teresia had 13 children and according to her eulogy had diabetes, high blood pressure, and a heart condition.

Meanwhile, burial arrangements are ongoing for Robin, whose life has been celebrated around the country, with President Uhuru Kenyatta, and his Deputy William Ruto among those sending their condolences.

Robin passed on at a Nairobi hospital after battling Covid-19 related complications.

He was in the hospital for close to a month and was also reported to have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.